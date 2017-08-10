Essex Police treat M11 crash death as suspicious

Image caption The crash happened on the M11 between junctions seven and eight near Goose Lane bridge

A van driver was killed in a motorway crash after a piece of concrete struck his windscreen and his vehicle hit a tree, police have said.

Officers are treating the death of the man on the M11, near Goose Lane bridge, Essex, as suspicious.

The incident happened on the northbound carriageway, between junctions seven and eight, at about 16:50 BST on Wednesday.

The driver, aged in his 60s, died at the scene.

Ch Supt Rachel Nolan, from Essex Police, said: "It's being investigated fully because very sadly someone has lost their life on the road.

"But also because it appears something struck the windscreen of the van and there are bridges in the area as well."

She said the object appeared to be a piece of concrete.

Image caption Police say a piece of concrete struck the van before the crash