Clacton police officer slashed in face with garden shears

A police officer has been slashed in the face with gardening shears during a large-scale disturbance in Essex.

Police were called to Jackson Road in Clacton at about 21:10 BST on Tuesday.

The female officer was seriously hurt and remains in hospital and a colleague who also tried to intervene received a minor leg injury, Essex Police said.

A 23-year-old woman from Clacton has been held on suspicion of two counts of assaulting a police officer. A man, 21, was arrested for grievous bodily harm.

He was also arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

The "disturbance between a group of adults and youngsters" began in Jackson Road and moved to the corner of West Avenue and Agate Road, the force said.