Woman hit Basildon Unit 7 clubber in eye with stiletto

Image copyright PA Image caption Natalie Jeffery admitted attacking the woman in the Unit 7 nightclub in Basildon

A woman who hit a clubber in the eye with a stiletto has been banned from nightclubs and pubs for nine months.

Pizza shop worker Natalie Jeffery struck Sophie Roberts with the shoe at Unit 7 nightclub in Basildon, Essex, on 18 September.

The 24-year-old denied inflicting grievous bodily harm at Basildon Crown Court but admitted unlawful wounding.

In addition to the ban, she was given a 14-month suspended sentence and a six-month curfew.

She must also pay £1,250 compensation to her victim and complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

Image copyright PA Image caption The attack happened in the Unit 7 nightclub in Basildon, Essex, on 18 September 2016

Jeffery, of Tantelen Road, Canvey Island, spoke only to enter her plea.

Prosecutor Andrew Hope said Ms Roberts was attacked as she bought a bottle of water at about 03:00 GMT.

"She said she went to the bar, ordered a bottle of water, received it and stepped back a little. As soon as she stepped back she was struck three times to her left eye," he said.

Mr Hope added his client "thought she might have been hit by a bottle as her eye was pouring with blood".

In a victim impact statement, Ms Roberts said she suffered with "floaters" in her eyes, saw flashing lights and had migraines since the attack.

James Lachkovic, mitigating, said Jeffery had acted as a "peacemaker" in an altercation earlier in the night and had taken her shoes off to hold them.

He said the defendant struck out with her shoes as "a reaction to having her glasses knocked off" her face by somebody else.