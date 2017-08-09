'Collar wound' dog abandoned in Grays found new home

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Guinness was in a 'bad way' when the RSPCA picked him up

A cocker spaniel puppy left with the "worst wounds" ever seen by an RSPCA inspector has made a full recovery.

Guinness had a cut to his neck thought to have been caused by a collar that was too small for him when he was found abandoned in Grays, Essex in October.

Insp Joe White, of the RSPCA, said: "I could not believe it - it was one of the worst wounds I have seen in my whole time as an RSPCA inspector."

The dog has now been rehomed with a new family after emergency treatment.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Despite having a microchip, Guinness' owners were never traced

"It looked as though he had been left with a collar on that was far too small for him and it had cut into his neck," said Insp White.

"I have seen some awful things but this one really hit me.

Warning: Graphic image below

"How anyone could neglect this poor puppy in this way and ignore such an awful wound that so obviously needed treatment is just beyond me."

His new owner, Charlie Rees-Brown, from Grays, said: "The minute he walked through the door I just knew that he wasn't going to be leaving the house.

"He is such a cheeky, happy boy you really wouldn't know he had been through something so awful."

Guinness' original owners were never traced.