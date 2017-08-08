John Pordage fatal shooting: Boy, 16, charged

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption John Pordage died after being shot in the chest

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murdering a man shot outside a petrol station in Chelmsford.

John Pordage, 34, was shot in the chest outside the BP garage in Baddow Road, at about 02:10 BST on Saturday.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is also accused of possession of an offensive weapon, handling stolen goods and perverting the course of justice.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Tuesday.

'Urgently trace'

An 18-year-old man, arrested on Monday night on suspicion of murder, remains in police custody.

Three other males, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have been released under investigation.

Police said they also "urgently need to trace" 17-year-old Bradley Blundell.

He is known to have links to Chelmsford. However, police believe he may be in the Norwich area.

Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We consider him to be dangerous and we ask members of the public if you see him, do not approach him but call 999 immediately."

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Bradley Blundell, 17, is wanted for questioning by police

Mr Pordage was a keen bodybuilder who worked as an electrician for a fire alarm company.

He was described as a "big personality" with a "friendly nature" by his mother Sue Wilson.

A post-mortem examination found he died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Police could be seen carrying out a forensic examination of the scene on Saturday

Officers recovered two firearms - a handgun and what is believed to be a shotgun - during searches in the Chelmer Village area of Chelmsford on Sunday night.

An 18-year-old man from the Billericay area, a 22-year-old man from Chelmsford and a 15-year-old boy from Chelmsford - who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender - have been released under investigation.