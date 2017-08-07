Essex

John Pordage fatal shooting: Teenager arrested

  • 7 August 2017
  • From the section Essex
John Pordage Image copyright Essex Police
Image caption John Pordage died after being shot in the chest

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was shot outside a petrol station in Chelmsford.

John Pordage, 34, died after being shot in the chest outside the BP garage in Baddow Road, at about 02:10 BST on Saturday.

The 16-year old from Chelmsford was arrested on Sunday afternoon.

Three others, including a 15-year old boy, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Image copyright Alamy
Image caption Police could be seen carrying out a forensic examination of the scene on Saturday
Image copyright AFP
Image caption Police officers have been searching the area

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites