John Pordage fatal shooting: Teenager arrested

From the section

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption John Pordage died after being shot in the chest

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was shot outside a petrol station in Chelmsford.

John Pordage, 34, died after being shot in the chest outside the BP garage in Baddow Road, at about 02:10 BST on Saturday.

The 16-year old from Chelmsford was arrested on Sunday afternoon.

Three others, including a 15-year old boy, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Police could be seen carrying out a forensic examination of the scene on Saturday