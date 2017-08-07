John Pordage fatal shooting: Teenager arrested
A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was shot outside a petrol station in Chelmsford.
John Pordage, 34, died after being shot in the chest outside the BP garage in Baddow Road, at about 02:10 BST on Saturday.
The 16-year old from Chelmsford was arrested on Sunday afternoon.
Three others, including a 15-year old boy, have been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.