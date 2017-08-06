Police warning over petrol station shooting footage

Image caption Police could be seen carrying out a forensic examination of the scene on Saturday

Police investigating a drive-by shooting have urged people not to post any "harrowing" footage online.

John Pordage, 34, was shot in the chest outside a filling station in Chelmsford by someone in a car in the early hours of Saturday.

Essex Police said they believed the victim, who lived in Galleywood, Essex, knew his killer and was targeted.

Ch Insp Ronnie Egan said people with mobile phone or dashcam footage should contact the force.

"If anyone does have any... footage that has captured any part of the incident, before during or after... we'd obviously ask for that to be sent to us," she added.

"Please don't share it publically because it is obviously harrowing and will form part of our investigation."

Image caption Extra patrols have been carried out in the area in the aftermath of the shooting

Essex Police said the shooting took place at the BP garage on Baddow Road, near the Army and Navy roundabout, in the town at 2:10 BST.

Mr Pordage was standing with another man, 25, when they were fired at from someone in a blue Ford Fiesta which then drove off.

Friends have been paying tribute online to the keen bodybuilder, who has been described as a "big friendly giant" and one of the "nicest men".

On Saturday, police said such incidents were "rare" but extra patrols were being carried out to reassure the community.

The road outside the petrol station remains closed on Sunday while forensic officers continue their investigation.