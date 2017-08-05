Man gunned down outside Chelmsford petrol station

Image caption Essex Police have closed the road in Chelmsford where the shooting happened

A man has died after he was shot in the chest outside a filling station.

The victim and another man, both in their 20s, were outside a garage in Chelmsford when they were shot at from a car at about 02:10 BST, police said.

The vehicle, a blue Ford Fiesta, then drove off. The injured man was taken to hospital where he later died.

Essex Police said the shooting took place at the BP garage on Baddow Road, near the Army and Navy roundabout, in the town.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination of the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information to call 101.