Terror suspect arrested at London Southend Airport bailed
- 3 August 2017
A man arrested at London Southend Airport on suspicion of preparation of acts of terrorism has been bailed.
Officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command stopped the 49-year-old at the Essex airport on Tuesday.
He was taken to a south London police station but has now been bailed until late August.
A search by police officers of an address in Essex was completed on Tuesday.