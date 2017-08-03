Terror suspect arrested at London Southend Airport bailed

Image caption The man was arrested under section five of the Terrorism Act 2006 at London Southend Airport

A man arrested at London Southend Airport on suspicion of preparation of acts of terrorism has been bailed.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command stopped the 49-year-old at the Essex airport on Tuesday.

He was taken to a south London police station but has now been bailed until late August.

A search by police officers of an address in Essex was completed on Tuesday.