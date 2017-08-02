Gary Bassett death: Man, 27, charged with murder
- 2 August 2017
- From the section Essex
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 51-year-old who was injured in a town centre.
Gary Bassett, from Basildon, Essex, died two days after he was assaulted in Market Pavement in the town at about 19:00 BST on 28 July.
Essex Police said Lloyd Deacon, 27, from Dedham, has been charged with murder.
He is due to appear before magistrates in Basildon later.