Brian Hurry death: Michael McDonald jailed for murdering 78-year-old

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Michael McDonald saw his mother appearing to have sex with Brian Hurry - her father-in-law - police said

A man has been jailed for life for murdering his 78-year-old step-grandfather.

Michael McDonald, 25, of Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, will serve a minimum of 17 years after killing Brian Hurry at his home in Great Baddow in June 2016.

He died from head injuries after McDonald hit him several times with the metal bar of a dumbbell.

It happened after McDonald saw his mother "appearing to have sex" with her father-in-law, Mr Hurry.

Police said the court was told that seeing his mother, Terri Hurry, 42, apparently having sex with Mr Hurry had led McDonald to "lose control".

The judge at Chelmsford Crown Court described the attack at Mr Hurry's home in Bramwoods Road as "brutal" during his sentencing on Tuesday.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Brian Hurry, 78, was described as a "vulnerable elderly man" killed by "a trusted family member"

"What is certain is that you, Michael McDonald, took that metal bar into the bathroom and set upon Brian Hurry, hitting him about the head with such force and strength that you smashed his skull in, driving it into the brain by an inch," Judge Charles Gratwicke said.

It was "an appalling attack committed by a trusted family member on a vulnerable elderly man his own home", Det Ch Insp Martin Pasmore, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said.

McDonald had previously admitted the manslaughter of Brian Hurry, but denied murdering him.

Image caption Brian Hurry's body was discovered at his home in Great Baddow in June 2016

However, after a five-week trial a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court convicted him of murder.

McDonald's mother Terri Hurry was earlier cleared of murder, but the jury found her guilty of perverting the course of justice.

She was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.