Arkadiusz Jozwik death: 'Superman punch' killed Polish man

  • 25 July 2017
Arkadiusz Jozwik Image copyright Essex Police
Image caption Arkadiusz Jozwik died two days after an attack in Harlow, Essex, in August

A teenage boy killed a Polish man with a "superman punch" that caused him to fall and hit his head, a court heard.

Arkadiusz Jozwik, 40, was attacked near a row of takeaway shops in Harlow, Essex, on 27 August 2016. He died in hospital two days later.

A 16-year-old boy - who was 15 at the time and cannot be named for legal reasons - denies manslaughter.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard he had used "the whole force of his body" to hit Mr Jozwik. The trial continues.

Rosina Cottage QC, prosecuting, said: "The prosecution does not say that (the youth) thought for a moment that what he did would result in the death of a man.

"However, we say he moved deliberately around the back of Mr Jozwik to take him by surprise and to hit him from behind.

"From what looks to be like a 'superman punch' that he threw, he must have intended to send the man to the ground."
Image caption The court heard there had been a "disagreement" between three Polish men and a group of teenagers

The jury was told that Mr Jozwik - who was also known as Arek - had been drinking vodka with his friend and they were both "speaking loudly and appeared to be drunk and smelt of alcohol".

She said a third friend drank beer and appeared to be sober.

Ms Cottage said the men sat on a bench to eat pizza near a group of teenagers on bikes at about 23:30.

She said two boys cycled close to the men, which "seemed to spark a disagreement" between the two groups.

CCTV footage of the attack was shown to jurors and some of Mr Jozwik's family left the court room as it was shown.

The trial continues.

