Brian Hurry death: Woman cleared of murdering 78-year-old

Image caption Brian Hurry's body was discovered at his home in Great Baddow in June 2016

A woman on trial for the murder of a 78-year-old man found dead in his home has been cleared of the charge.

The body of Brian Hurry, 78, was found at his home in Great Baddow, Essex, in June 2016. He had suffered head injuries caused by a blunt object.

Terri Hurry, 41, and Michael McDonald, 24, are on trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.

Ms Hurry was cleared of murder by the judge, but still faces a count of perverting the course of justice.

Mr McDonald has admitted manslaughter but denies murdering Mr Hurry.

A count of theft against each defendant was also dropped by Judge Charles Gratwicke.

The trial continues.