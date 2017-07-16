Essex Police find 'crazy' weapon arsenal in stopped car
- 16 July 2017
- From the section Essex
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver has been arrested after police discovered an arsenal of weapons including a crossbow, a sword and a machete in his car.
Police stopped the driver in Colchester, Essex. Inside the vehicle they also found a hammer, a mallet, a hunting knife and a baseball bat.
Officers described the find as "crazy" on Twitter.
Essex police have not issued any more details about the discovery or the arrest on Saturday morning.