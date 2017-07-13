'Rowdy' PC at Norwich Travelodge sacked for misconduct

Image caption Essex PCs Jason Munns and Luke Salmon were on a hen party and staying at Norwich Travelodge

A PC has been sacked after he and another officer became so "rowdy" at a hotel that police were called.

Essex PCs Jason Munns and Luke Salmon had been out on a fellow officer's hen party in June last year.

A police conduct panel found them guilty of gross misconduct after hearing they were told to leave Norwich Travelodge because of their behaviour.

PC Munns was dismissed without notice while PC Salmon was given a final written warning.

The panel chair said PC Salmon's conduct on the night in question was "just as much of a disgrace" as that of PC Munns, and could undermine public confidence in the police force.

But he added that PC Salmon "recognised the seriousness of his conduct" and had "insight into the impact of his behaviour".

He said PC Munns "failed spectacularly to measure up to the standards expected of a police officer" and that he had failed to take on board a "dressing down" he had while on probation in 2010.

Both men - who were based in Colchester - apologised for their actions at the hearing, which was told they were "dedicated officers who performed to a high standard".

'Highly abusive'

The hearing in Harlow heard how the hotel's night receptionist Christopher Burnett had asked the two off-duty officers to leave.

PC Munns told PC Salmon to tell Mr Burnett - using "highly abusive" language - to "do one", and Norfolk Police was called.

The pair then ended up in a disagreement with the officers who arrived as to the powers to remove or arrest them.

PC Salmon admitted his behaviour that night was gross misconduct.

PC Munns, the son of a chief inspector, also accepted his conduct amounted to gross misconduct, though he disputed some of the allegations against him.