'Rowdy' PCs at Norwich Travelodge guilty of misconduct

Image copyright Google Image caption Essex PCs Jason Munns and Luke Salmon were on a hen party and staying at Norwich Travelodge

Two PCs who became so "noisy and rowdy" in a hotel that police had to be called have been found guilty of gross misconduct.

Essex PCs Jason Munns and Luke Salmon had been out on fellow officer Esther Butcher's hen party in June 2016.

A police conduct panel heard the two constables were asked to leave Norwich Travelodge because of their behaviour.

After being found guilty of gross misconduct the Colchester-based PCs apologised for their actions.

'Highly abusive'

The hearing in Harlow was told how the night receptionist Christopher Burnett had asked the two off-duty officers to leave.

PC Munns told PC Salmon to tell Mr Burnett - using "highly abusive" language - to "do one" and called Norfolk Police.

The pair then ended up in a disagreement with the Norfolk officers as to the powers to remove or arrest them.

PC Salmon admitted his behaviour that night was gross misconduct.

'Total disgrace'

PC Munns, the son of a chief inspector, also accepted his conduct amounted to gross misconduct, though disputed some of the allegations against him.

In its finding, the panel said PC Munns' conduct was a "total disgrace".

Elliott Gold, lawyer for Essex Police, said PC Salmon had been the more "emollient" of the two men and said PC Munns had not shown "proper insight into the offence".

Addressing the panel, PC Salmon said: "I deeply regret the embarrassment that I have caused to Essex Police, my family and myself."

The hearing was told both men were held in high regard by their superiors.

PC Munns said: "I owe a great many apologies. To think I have thrown my career away is something I cannot forgive myself for."

The hearing was adjourned to Thursday.