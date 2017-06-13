Two men charged over Hilly Fields nature spot assault
- 13 June 2017
- From the section Essex
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two men have been charged with assault after a group of travellers attempted to get onto a nature spot.
A 73-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted at a gate at an entrance to Hilly Fields in Colchester on Thursday.
The men, aged 29 and 24, from Surrey and West Sussex, face charges of assault and a public order offence.
They are due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court in July.