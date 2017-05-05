Essex

Boy, 10, dies after Basildon bank holiday bungalow fire

  • 5 May 2017
  • From the section Essex
Pitsea fire
Image caption Fire broke out at the property on Monday

A boy has died following a blaze at a bungalow in Essex.

The fire broke out at the property on Beambridge Road, Pitsea, Basildon, at 15:15 BST on Monday.

Two brothers, aged 10 and 13, were taken to hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries. Essex Police confirmed the 10-year-old died on Thursday night.

The older boy remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition. The cause of the fire was accidental.

Both boys had to be rescued after becoming trapped in the property.

They were taken to a local hospital and later transferred to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

The boy who died has not yet been formally named by police.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites