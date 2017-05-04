Polling stations open for Essex County Council election
- 4 May 2017
Polling stations have opened across Essex for the local election.
Seventy five seats are being contested at Essex County Council.
Polling stations opened at 07:00 BST and are due to close at 22:00. Counting is due to take place on Thursday night.
County councils run social services including care of the elderly and child services, education, libraries and look after about 70% of the country's roads.