Boys, 13 and 10, seriously hurt in Basildon house blaze

Two young boys are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Essex.

The children were rescued after a blaze broke out at a property on Beambridge Road in Basildon at 15:15 BST.

A 13-year-old boy was airlifted to Royal London Hospital and a 10-year-old boy was taken to Basildon Hospital by ambulance.

Both are in a "life-threatening" condition, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known and emergency services remain at the scene.

An investigation is under way.

