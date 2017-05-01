ATM stolen in Sible Hedingham Co-op JCB ram-raid

Image caption There was severe damage to the shop-front after raiders rammed the shop

Masked raiders have stolen a cash machine from a supermarket by ramming it with a JCB digger.

Police were called to the severely damaged Co-op shop in Sible Hedingham, Essex, just after 03:00 BST.

Essex Police said there were several suspects involved, wearing what appeared to be masks and dark hooded tops.

A black pick-up truck and Audi car were also believed to have been used in the crime, the force added.

It is not known how much money was inside the machine and the Co-op has declined to comment.

There have been a number of similar raids in the area in recent months and anyone with information is urged to contact police.