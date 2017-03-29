Katie Hopkins cannot appeal Jack Monroe libel tweet case

Image copyright PA Image caption Katie Hopkins had argued that the "relatively trivial dispute" was resolved quickly on Twitter

Columnist Katie Hopkins has been told she cannot appeal against a libel action which landed her with a six-figure bill.

The pundit and radio host was ordered to pay £24,000 in damages to food blogger Jack Monroe earlier this month.

Ms Monroe sued Ms Hopkins over two tweets posted in May 2015 which accused her of vandalising a war memorial.

Mr Justice Warby said the grounds of Ms Hopkins' appeal would not have "a real prospect of success" in his view.

Ms Hopkins has also been ordered to pay £107,000 towards the campaigner's legal costs within 28 days.

Image copyright PA Image caption Jack Monroe sued Hopkins over tweets she said caused "serious harm" to her reputation

He ruled that the tweets had caused "Ms Monroe real and substantial distress" and she was entitled to "fair and reasonable compensation".

The final costs figure has yet to be assessed.

Mail Online columnist Ms Hopkins could appeal directly to the Court of Appeal.

Following the original verdict, she argued that libel and defamation laws should be applied differently to cases involving social media.