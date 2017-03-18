Lily Beddall: Girl with Down's syndrome models for Matalan

A two-year-old girl with Down's syndrome has been chosen as one of the faces of a fashion retailer's advertising campaign.

Lily Beddall, from Harlow, Essex, was approached by a modelling agency via a family friend from her toddler group.

Her face now appears in Matalan shops across the UK.

As well as launching a modelling career, Lily is also the star of a Facebook page that supports parents of children with Down's syndrome.

Her mum, Vicki, wants people to know that living with the condition "isn't scary" and "can be wonderful".

Simon Lee, of Matalan, said: "It was a joy to work with Lily. She was a wonderful model and we're thrilled to hear that Lily and her parents have enjoyed seeing her photos in our stores."