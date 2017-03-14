Flying Eye Hospital jumbo jet on show at Stansted Airport

An eye hospital based on a jumbo jet is on show at Stansted Airport, as it promotes a campaign to provide better healthcare in developing countries.

The MD-10 is the third version of the Orbis Flying Eye Hospital and is making its first visit to the UK since it came into service in June.

Orbis, a blindness prevention charity, says its aircraft can provide on-board surgery, but also acts as a training facility.

"Operation Sight" aims to raise enough money to provide 100,000 training sessions and improve facilities at 30 hospitals in Africa and Asia.

This year the plane is due to visit Vietnam, Cambodia and Bangladesh.

