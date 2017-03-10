Insurer tells car owner wall collapse was 'act of God'

A man whose car was crushed when part of his neighbour's wall collapsed has been told he will not get an insurance payout because it was "an act of God".

As first reported in the Gazette, Steve Gallacher's vehicle was badly damaged in the collapse, which happened in Little Oakley, near Harwich, during high winds caused by Storm Doris last month.

Mr Gallacher's insurance company Covea declined to comment on the case but did say it was still seeking a resolution with him.

The BBC has also contacted Saga, which insures Mr Gallacher's neighbour, but it has yet to respond.