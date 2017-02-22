Woman, 22, shortlisted as high street butcher of the year
A 22-year-old woman has found herself the only woman shortlisted in this year's Premier Young Butcher of the Year.
It's the second year running that Elsie Yardley, who works as a butcher in Halstead, Essex, has made the final of the competition.
When she tells people about her career choice, she says she gets some strange reactions.
"No-one is really negative about it, they just find it unusual," she said.
"They find it strange and think it's a bit weird but I enjoy it."