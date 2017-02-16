Low-cost houses assembled by Chelmsford City Council to alleviate housing problems

Low-cost houses measuring 4m by 8m (13ft by 26ft) will be put up in Chelmsford for people on the housing waiting list who might otherwise be homeless.

The city council plans to erect 18 of the modern-day prefabs at two locations in the city and said the rents will be kept low.

The homes take eight weeks to assemble in a factory and half a day to put up on site.

BBC Look East reporter Alex Dunlop discovers they are fully equipped with "all the mod cons".