Essex crash: Lorry driver dies in A12 bridge fall

A lorry driver has died after his vehicle crashed off a bridge and caught fire in Essex.

The HGV fell off Coleman's Bridge on to the A12 at J22 in Witham at about 15:40 GMT on Wednesday.

Police said the driver, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A recovery operation is "ongoing due to the nature of the load carried by the lorry", police said. The road remains closed between Marks Tey and Witham South.

Adam Pipe, from Essex Police Roads Policing Unit, said motorists needed to prepare for further disruption as the road could be closed until at least lunchtime.

"We'll be working with Highways England to make sure we do everything we can to recover the network back to normality," he added.

Chloe Willis, 20, of Colchester, was in a car travelling to a hockey match with friends from Essex University and "about five seconds away" from the accident.

She said: "The bridge had broken - all the barriers had broken open.

"Cars were having to drive on the grass to get round the lorry and a woman - who looked really shaken - was telling people where to go.

"There was a lot of smoke, it looked like there had been an explosion as it covered the sky."