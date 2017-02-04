Boat falls from trailer on A12 near Colchester

Image caption Essex Police coned off the affected carriageway to traffic. Essex Fire and Rescue Service said nobody was hurt.

A boat fell off a trailer leaving it beached on a major road in Essex.

The vessel crashed on to the northbound stretch of the A12 between Ardleigh and Dedham near Colchester just before 12:00 GMT.

The Shona Mae had come off the back of a four-wheeled trailer pulled by a grey car.

Essex Police coned off the affected carriageway to traffic. Essex Fire and Rescue Service said nobody was hurt.

Although the trailer flipped over, the boat came to a rest upright on its keel. One lane remains closed while the scene is cleared.