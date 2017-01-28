Essex mechanics turn cat rescue heroes

A team of mechanics have become animal rescue heroes after Daisy, a black and white cat, put one of her nine lives on the line.

The cat, from Grays, Essex, got herself stuck between the pipes below the engine of a van and wrapped herself around the exhaust.

The entire rescue, by a team from the Advanced Service Centre in the town, was streamed live and has been viewed more than 75,000 times with people posting comments from all over the world.

The cat's owner Sharley Fry said she was "so happy" that her pet is safe and that Daisy is recovering at home and is "being spoilt" with chicken.