Man charged after police car containing dog is taken

The alleged assault took place in Pudding Lane, Chigwell, last October

A man has been charged over the alleged assault of a police officer whose car was taken with a police dog in the back.

The alleged attack happened in Chigwell, Essex, on 31 October when the officer tried to breathalyse a driver.

Tony Turner, 36, of Vincent Road, Dagenham, has been charged with a number of offences including assault and aggravated vehicle-taking.

He was remanded after appearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.

Mr Turner will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court in February.

Charges against him include: assault, furnishing false information, driving other than in accordance with a licence, possessing identity documents with intent, aggravated vehicle-taking, escape from lawful custody and driving without insurance.

The police car was later found in Romford with the Labrador dog unharmed.