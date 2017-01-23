Man charged after police car containing dog is taken
- 23 January 2017
- From the section Essex
A man has been charged over the alleged assault of a police officer whose car was taken with a police dog in the back.
The alleged attack happened in Chigwell, Essex, on 31 October when the officer tried to breathalyse a driver.
Tony Turner, 36, of Vincent Road, Dagenham, has been charged with a number of offences including assault and aggravated vehicle-taking.
He was remanded after appearing at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.
Mr Turner will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court in February.
Charges against him include: assault, furnishing false information, driving other than in accordance with a licence, possessing identity documents with intent, aggravated vehicle-taking, escape from lawful custody and driving without insurance.
The police car was later found in Romford with the Labrador dog unharmed.