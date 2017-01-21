Chelmsford Morris group's 'fit, mildly eccentric men' plea

Image copyright Chelmsford Morris Image caption Chelmsford Morris was founded in 1972 and currently has about 30 members - but most are now women

A decades-old Morris dancing group says it desperately needs "fit, mildly eccentric men" to join in order to keep going.

Chelmsford Morris was founded in 1972 and currently has about 30 members.

However, the vast majority of members are now women and some male members are expected to retire soon.

Club bagman Celia Kemp said the the situation meant "the men of Chelmsford Morris may have to stop dancing in 2017 because of a shortage of dancers".

Image copyright Chelmsford Morris Image caption "Eccentricity is not a requirement but is usually the definition of a Morris dancer," says Celia Kemp

"The women's side is doing really quite well," she said. "They are going from strength to strength.

"But we really need some younger people to join. We have nine grown up sons between us and none of them have taken up Morris dancing.

"We would like people who have perhaps got fed up with the gym and who want to try something new - it is also such a good social life.

"Eccentricity is not a requirement but is usually the definition of a Morris dancer."

'Pushing it'

Dances usually involve six or eight men. But the club currently has seven male dancers who can perform most of the dances.

"That is really pushing it," says Ms Kemp, "because people have lives outside Morris and you need people in reserve."