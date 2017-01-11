'Near-death' dog in dramatic Mersea Island sea rescue

A dog missing for four days has been rescued close to death having swum to two different islands.

Black Labrador Ella fled after being hit by a car on Mersea Island on Thursday.

Ella, who had earlier escaped from Kate and Tyson Burns-Green's West Mersea garden, was spotted swimming to Ray Island and Packing Shed Island before eventually being rescued on Sunday.

The Blackwater Veterinary Surgery said she was 95% dehydrated.