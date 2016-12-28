Ethel & Ernest: Essex director brings Raymond Briggs' novel to life

Award-winning actors Jim Broadbent and Brenda Blethyn star in Ethel & Ernest, an animated film based on Raymond Briggs' 1998 graphic-novel.

A tribute to his parents, the film features in the BBC One Christmas schedule and is directed by Essex-based animator Roger Mainwood.

Mr Mainwood, who lives near Colchester, also worked as an animator on The Snowman, Where the Wind Blows and Father Christmas.

"As director it's a bit like conducting an orchestra... to bring the best out of everyone," he said.

"We all felt it was such an important thing to get right as it's such a personal story for Raymond, we just couldn't mess up on this one."

Ethel & Ernest is on BBC One at 19:30 on 28 December and can be viewed on the iPlayer afterwards.