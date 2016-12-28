Second teen in Essex police pursuit crash dies

Image caption Flowers have been left near the scene of the fatal crash in Leigh-on-Sea

A second teenager has died after a Ford Escort pursued by police collided with a BMW and a garden wall in Essex.

The accident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, near Glendale Gardens in Leigh-on-Sea, after the car failed to stop for police.

The 17-year-old boy, a passenger in the car, died in hospital on Wednesday. Another passenger, also 17, died at the scene.

A 16-year-old was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The Great Wakering youth was also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death by driving without a driving licence and causing death by driving without insurance.

He was due to appear at Chelmsford Youth Court on Wednesday.

A Shoebury 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs has been released on bail until 14 January.

Essex Police said the Escort was being followed by a marked police car.

The case has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

Essex Police have not named the victims.