Essex

Second teen in Essex police pursuit crash dies

  • 28 December 2016
  • From the section Essex
Flowers have been left near the scene of the fatal crash in Leigh-on-Sea
Image caption Flowers have been left near the scene of the fatal crash in Leigh-on-Sea

A second teenager has died after a Ford Escort pursued by police collided with a BMW and a garden wall in Essex.

The accident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, near Glendale Gardens in Leigh-on-Sea, after the car failed to stop for police.

The 17-year-old boy, a passenger in the car, died in hospital on Wednesday. Another passenger, also 17, died at the scene.

A 16-year-old was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

The Great Wakering youth was also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death by driving without a driving licence and causing death by driving without insurance.

He was due to appear at Chelmsford Youth Court on Wednesday.

A Shoebury 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs has been released on bail until 14 January.

Essex Police said the Escort was being followed by a marked police car.

The case has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

Essex Police have not named the victims.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites