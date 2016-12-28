Second teen in Essex police pursuit crash dies
A second teenager has died after a Ford Escort pursued by police collided with a BMW and a garden wall in Essex.
The accident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, near Glendale Gardens in Leigh-on-Sea, after the car failed to stop for police.
The 17-year-old boy, a passenger in the car, died in hospital on Wednesday. Another passenger, also 17, died at the scene.
A 16-year-old was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
The Great Wakering youth was also charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death by driving without a driving licence and causing death by driving without insurance.
He was due to appear at Chelmsford Youth Court on Wednesday.
A Shoebury 17-year-old arrested on suspicion of possession of drugs has been released on bail until 14 January.
Essex Police said the Escort was being followed by a marked police car.
The case has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).
Essex Police have not named the victims.