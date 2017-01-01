Colchester: Oldest recorded town photographed then and now
1 January 2017 Last updated at 09:08 GMT
A photographer has merged photographs taken from the exact spot in Britain's oldest recorded town, decades apart.
Each photo is said to have taken Xav Marseille hours of work, from finding the location, taking the picture through to the editing process.
Mr Marseille says members of the public have shown great interest in his project, comparing the old and the new.
The photographs are on display at the Mercury Theatre in the town until 9 January.