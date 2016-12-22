Mother and daughter killed in Braintree house fire

Image caption Eyewitnesses described hearing screams as the fire took hold of the building in Braintree

Witnesses have told of desperate efforts to save the lives of a mother and daughter killed in a house fire.

Two women managed to escaped the house in South Street, Braintree, shortly before 23:00 GMT on Wednesday.

But the mother and daughter - who are believed to be part of the Polish community - were trapped inside and died at the scene.

Neighbour Claire Deloubes told of screams and vain efforts to break through a window.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by Essex Police and the fire service.

Essex Police said they have officers with the family.

Rafa Bogonos, who worked with the woman, said he was "praying for the souls" of the mother and daughter.

"It is really sad. I cannot even think about this, I can't even talk at the moment - it has really hit our Polish community.

"She was such a bubbly person, always keen to help other people."

Media caption Fatal Braintree house fire 'absolutely tragic'

Ms Deloubes, of South Street, said: "We heard screaming so we came outside and a woman was distraught.

"People were trying to break the front window and they didn't manage to.

"Within minutes the house was ablaze and the fire service came, and we were asked to go back inside.

"It was horrendous."

Braintree MP James Cleverly said he was contacted early on Thursday morning by police to be briefed on the deaths.

He said: "It is such sad and shocking news when members of a young family lose their lives in any circumstances and at any time.

"But obviously, under these circumstances, just before Christmas, it is absolutely tragic."

From the scene: Richard Smith, BBC Essex

The detached Victorian-style home has been gutted.

The roof has burned through from the front gable to the rear and all of the windows are broken.

Beyond the police cordon, debris lies all around the house.

People are very quietly pausing outside to look.

The power was cut to the detached house at about 01:00 on Thursday so fire crews could tackle flames from inside the building.

The fire was put out shortly before 01:30.

Essex Police, which dispatched its helicopter to the area, has yet to confirm the relationship between the woman and the child who died or whether the cause of the fire was thought to be suspicious.