Police investigating the shooting of a city trader say they have gathered "a number" of leads after interviewing him in hospital.

Robin Clark, 44, was shot in the leg in the car park at Shenfield station last Friday by a gunman in a balaclava.

Police said it was a targeted attack and have sought to reassure the public.

Mr Clark, who works for brokerage firm RP Martin in London, is still in hospital but has been questioned "at some length" by detectives.

Det Supt Gary Richardson, of British Transport Police, said officers had interviewed a number of witnesses and liaised with Essex Police.

Officers will be at the station on Friday morning to speak to commuters a week after the shooting.