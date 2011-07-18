Fire at ET Heron magazine printers in Essex
- 18 July 2011
- From the section Essex
A fire at a printing company has been tackled by crews in Essex.
More than 25 firefighters were called to ET Heron and Company in Heybridge, near Maldon, shortly before 0700 BST.
The fire involved a printing press in an enclosed booth within the building at the Bentalls Complex on Colchester Road.
By 0840 BST crews were checking for any remaining hotspots. ET Heron prints specialist, trade and consumer magazines.