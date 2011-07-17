Essex slurry deaths: Post-mortem examinations take place

From the section

Image caption A 27-year-old man and a 48-year-old man died in the accident at Stapleford Tawney

Post-mortem examinations have been carried out on two men who died after becoming trapped in a slurry tank.

The emergency services were called to Albyns Lane in Stapleford Tawney, near Ongar, just after 1700 BST on Friday.

Essex Police confirmed a 27-year-old man from Norfolk and a 48-year-old man from the Ongar area had died.

Post-mortem examinations gave provisional causes of death as immersion for the 27-year-old man and drowning for the 48-year-old.

Firefighters drained 120,000 litres (31,700 gallons) of slurry on to a field as part of the rescue operations.

Crews from Ongar, Loughton, Harlow and Brentwood attended the scene.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it was working with police and the Health and Safety Executive to establish what happened.