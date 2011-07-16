Two men killed in Essex farm slurry pit

Image caption Firefighters were called to the farm at Stapleford Tawney just after 1700 BST on Friday

Two men have died after becoming trapped in a slurry pit in Essex.

Firefighters were called to Albyns Lane in Stapleford Tawney, near Ongar, just after 1700 BST on Friday.

An Essex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "Two men have died at the slurry pit and a further two men have have been injured and placed in the care of the ambulance service."

He said the fire service was working with police and the Health and Safety Executive to establish what happened.

Firefighters drained 120,000 litres (31,700 gallons) of slurry on to a field as part of the rescue operations.

Crews from Ongar, Loughton, Harlow and Brentwood attended the scene.