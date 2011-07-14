Chelmsford teacher to attend Alabama Space Camp

Image caption James will take part in a number of simulated space exploration activities

A science teacher from Essex is to represent the UK at the International Boeing Educators Space Camp in the USA.

James Hannon, who works at Chelmer Valley High School in Chelmsford, will join up with teachers from around the world at the event in Alabama.

The 24-year-old was selected to take part after he introduced a GCSE in astronomy at the school.

During the week he will take part in activities including simulated space missions and astronaut training.

There will also be lectures on rocketry and space exploration.

Space Camp was set up 30 years ago by the US Space & Rocket Center to promote the teaching of maths, science and technology.

'Really excited'

For the past 20 years, the Boeing Company has sent teachers from around the world for a special week long event.

Mr Hannon, who will be the sole UK representative, described the trip as "extremely cool".

He said: "It's why I'm into teaching, I loved it so much while at university.

"It opens up so many possibilities and it's so interesting. There's so much out there and the fact I can bring that back and teach that to others is fantastic."

He added his pupils were also excited about his trip.

He said: "They're really excited and are looking forward to me coming back and telling them all about it."