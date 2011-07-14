Leigh-on-Sea parents set up community speedwatch scheme

Image caption Parents have started carrying out speed checks once a week

Parents of children at an Essex school have set up a community speedwatch scheme after a pupil was run over.

Lisa Johnson's six-year-old son, Kai, was knocked down by a speeding motorist outside Fairways Primary School in Leigh-on-Sea in February.

The parents have been trained by Essex Police to use speed guns to monitor traffic and hold sessions once a week.

Details of drivers found speeding will be sent to the police, who will issue them with a written warning.

Amber gamblers

Mrs Johnson said there had been several incidents of "near misses" along the road outside the school even before her son's accident. He was not badly hurt.

She said: "If they don't drive through the red light they quite often have difficulty stopping because they're going too fast.

"They definitely drive through on an amber light, try to speed up sometimes.

"It really is a difficult situation just trying to cross the road."

Eleven parents are involved with the scheme so far, but Mrs Johnson said they were hoping more residents would be trained so extra sessions could be held.

There are currently 117 Community Speedwatch Schemes in Essex.

Essex Police casualty reduction manager Adam Pipe said they were a useful way of highlighting problem areas which could be targeted by them.