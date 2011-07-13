'Love Where You Live' volunteer scheme launches in Essex

Image caption The scheme was launched alongside conservation work at Hutton Country Park

A scheme to encourage people to get involved with community volunteering has been launched in Essex.

The "Love Where You Live" campaign, run by Essex County Council, will back local improvement projects, such as river clearing and graffiti removal.

A website has been set up for people to register their projects, who will then get a support pack from the council.

Last year more than 1,000 people took part in over 40 projects when a similar week-long scheme was held.

Councillor Jeremy Lucas, cabinet member for environment and culture, said the success of that had led to this year's being extended until the end of the year.

He said: "We launched the website today so that people can announce what they're going to do, or see what else is going on and join in.

"People very often value something much more when they've been involved with it.

"They're really keen that it gets well maintained and doesn't get damaged."

The scheme was launched at Hutton Country Park, where a new boardwalk is being built by a team volunteers.