Britvic plans to move UK headquarters out of Chelmsford

Drinks manufacturer Britvic is planning to move its UK head office out of Essex by the middle of 2012.

The Chelmsford-based company said it was looking to leave its Broomfield Road site for premises with better travel links for its UK employees.

The firm behind Robinsons, Tango, and J2O is considering locations around the junctions of the M25 and M1.

The company said its production factory at the town's Widford Industrial Estate will be unaffected by the move.

'More central'

About 280 employees currently use the offices in Broomfield Road.

The company said it would try to make the move for them as "easy as possible".

A spokesperson said: "Chelmsford has played an important part in the history of Britvic and we will continue to maintain a significant presence in the town with our production site and offices in Widford."

"However, the growth of our GB and international businesses requires us to establish a new head office that is more central to all our operations."

The company has been synonymous with Chelmsford since a chemist in Tindall Street began selling vitamin and tonic drinks to its customers in the mid-19th Century.