New £13.5m Olympic training centre opens in Essex
- 15 November 2010
A multi-million pound swimming and diving centre has opened to the public in Essex.
The complex in Southend is likely to be used for training by the British diving team ahead of the 2012 Olympics.
The Southend Swimming and Diving Centre at Garon Park cost £13.5m and was part-funded by Sport England.
Construction took two years and facilities include a 25-metre, eight-lane pool and world-class diving boards.