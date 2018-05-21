Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to the hotel at the seaside resort shortly after 13:15 BST on Sunday

A woman has been stabbed in the abdomen and hands at a seafront hotel in Bournemouth.

Police were called to the Hallmark Hotel Bournemouth Carlton on East Overcliff Drive shortly after 13:15 BST on Sunday.

The woman had injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening and was airlifted to hospital.

Police said a 19-year-old man from Hounslow had been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

Dorset Police said the man and the woman, who is in her 20s, were staying as guests at the hotel and are known to each other.

A Hallmark Hotels spokeswoman said: "We are working closely with the police to support their investigation into the incident involving two guests at our Carlton property on Sunday.

"We would like to thank our staff and the authorities for their swift response, and are sending our thoughts and best wishes to the guest involved for a speedy recovery."