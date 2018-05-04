Image caption Police cordoned off part of Churchill Road in Boscombe

The death of a man found with head injuries in a Bournemouth street is no longer being treated as suspicious, police have said.

The man, in his 40s, was discovered in Churchill Road, Boscombe, on Wednesday and died from his injuries on Thursday.

The result of a post-mortem examination has not confirmed the cause of death, Dorset Police said.

However, there were no signs of third party involvement, it added.

The man's death was initially treated as suspicious and a murder inquiry was launched, but this has now been dropped.

Officers have not identified the man while his next of kin are informed. The coroner has been notified.