Image copyright Dorset Police Image caption Police and the coastguard were called to Durdle Door on 18 April after Rose Carter was swept out to sea

A five-year-old girl was killed when a "freak wave" washed her out to sea as she walked along the beach, an inquest has heard.

Rose Carter, from Salisbury, was walking with her mother and sister at Durdle Door in Dorset on 18 April when she was swept into the water .

"Frantic efforts" by her mother and a passer-by to save her failed, Bournemouth Coroner's Court was told.

The inquest was opened and adjourned until 3 October.

Rose was pulled from the sea near Lulworth by a nearby Ministry of Defence vessel but was later pronounced dead at Dorset County Hospital.

Her mother was pulled to safety from the water by a member of the public.

Coroner's officer Andy Lord told the inquest the cause of Rose's death was so far "unascertained pending further investigation".

He said: "Rose was walking along the beach at Durdle Door with her mother and sister at about 11:30 BST when a sudden freak wave washed her into the sea."

A post on a fundraising page from Rose's grandmother Jen Carter said the family had lost "our beloved daughter and granddaughter".