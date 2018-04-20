Image copyright Zoe Barling/PA Wire Image caption Louella Fletcher-Michie was found dead in a wooded area on the edge of the Dorset festival site

A 25-year-old woman who was found dead at a music festival was the first person to die from taking the drug 2C-P, a court has heard.

Louella Fletcher-Michie, the daughter of Holby City actor John Michie, died at the Bestival site in Dorset in September.

Ceon Broughton, 29, is charged with her manslaughter by gross negligence but has not entered any pleas.

The case was adjourned for a pre-trial hearing on 20 July.

Richard Thomas, defending, told Winchester Crown Court: "There have been no deaths from this drug before."

A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Fletcher-Michie died following the use of 2C-P, ketamine and MDMA, an inquest at Bournemouth Coroners' Court heard before it was adjourned until June.

Image copyright PA Image caption Ceon Broughton made a first crown court appearance in connection with the death

Her body was found in a wooded area on the edge of the festival site at Lulworth Castle shortly before 01:00 BST on 11 September.

Following her death, Mr Michie said the family had "lost an angel".

Mr Broughton, of Island Centre Way, Enfield, London, is also charged with three counts of supplying the class A drug at both the Bestival and Glastonbury festivals.